SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The 2023 Sundance Film Festival announced they will be holding a free summer screening series for local crowds during July.

The “Local Lens Program,” where they will screen some of Sundance Film Festival’s popular movies, runs from July 26 through July 29, according to a press release. Films will be screened both indoors and outdoors.

“Celebrating Utah is always rewarding – in the spirit of continuing our ongoing connection with film lovers in our home state this summer, we’ll screen a fascinating variety of films across venues Utahns know and love,” Joana Vicente, CEO of Sundance Institute, said. “Our roots here are strong and we’re so excited to share these diverse documentaries and fiction offerings with our beloved local audience.”

The weekend will also feature events with local storytellers, filmmakers, and actors in attendance, film intros, and Q&As following some of the screenings. The tickets, though free, must be reserved ahead of time, and are available now to get through their website.

2023 Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens schedule

The following descriptions were provided by a press release:

Wednesday, July 26, at 9 p.m.: The Deepest Breath (2023) Documentary: A champion freediver and an expert safety diver seemed destined for another, despite the very different paths they took to get to the freediving world. According to the press release, it’s a look at the thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean. Made in the U.K., Ireland. (Director and Screenwriter: Sophi Barthes, Producers: Genevieve Lemal, Yann Zenou, Nadia Kamlichi, Martin Metz.) Screening Location: Outdoors at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in SLC.

Thursday, July 27, at 9 p.m.: The Pod Generation (2023) SciFi/Romance/Comedy: In a not-so-distant future, amid a society in love with technology, tech giant Pegazus offers a new tool for pregnancy called the pod. The pod is a detachable, artificial womb. The movie is described as a social satire of detachment parenting. Made in Belgium, France, U.K. (Director and Screenwriter: Sophie Barthes, Producers: Geneviève Lemal, Yann Zenou, Nadia Kamlichi, Martin Metz) Screening Location: Outdoors at City Park in Park City

Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m.: Artists Event- Filmmaking Deep Dive: Pitching Your Project This event is geared toward directors, producers, editors, and other artists. It will be available to the general public upon RSVP. BONUS: Four Utah filmmaking teams will have the opportunity to pitch their feature-length projects to a panel of industry experts and receive feedback. The teams will be nominated by local Utah arts organizations and selected by Sundance Institute staff.

Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m.: Kokomo City (2023) Documentary: This unfiltered documentary gives voice to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City. “Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, and Dominique Silver – as they hold nothing back while breaking down the walls of their profession,” the press release states. Made in the U.S.A. (Director and Producer: D. Smith, Producers: Harris Doran, Bill Butler) Screening Location: Indoors at Broadway Centre Cinemas SLC.

Friday, July 28, at 9 p.m.: Polite Society (2023) Comedy/Adventure: This film follows a martial artist-in-training, Ria Kahn, who believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. She enlists the help of friends and attempts to pull off a wedding heist in the name of independence and sisterhood. Made in the U.K. (Director and Screenwriter: Nida Manzoor, Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, John Pocock) Screening Location: Outdoors at City Park in Park City.

Friday, July 28, at 11:30 p.m.: Birth/Rebirth (2023) Horror/Thriller: A single mother and a morgue technician with no kids are bound together by their relationship with a little girl who they reanimated from the dead. Made in the U.S.A.: (Director and Screenwriter: Laura Moss, Screenwriter: Brendan J. O’Brien, Producers: Mali Elfman, David Grove Churchill Viste) Screening Location: Indoors at Broadway Centre Cinemas in SLC.

Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m.: Plan C (2023) Documentary: A grassroots network fights to expand access to abortion pills across the United States during the global pandemic, and fall of Roe V. Wade. Made in the U.S.A. (Director and Producer: Tracy Droz Tragos) Screening Location: Indoors at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway in SLC. BONUS: Director Tracy Droz Tragos will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening discussion.

Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m.: Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project (2023) Documentary: This film pushes the boundaries of the biographical documentary film genre by traveling through time and space to reveal the influence of a living artist and social commentator. Made in the U.S.A.: (Directors and Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson, Producer: Tommy Oliver) Screening Location: Indoors at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in WVC. BONUS: Director Joe Brewster will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m.: Fremont (2023) Drama: This film follows Donya, who works for a Chinese fortune cookie factory in San Francisco, and is struggling to put her life back together after serving as a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. She decides to send out a special message in a fortune cookie, which will be revealed in the movie. Made in the U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Babak Jalali, Screenwriter: Carolina Cavalli, Producers: Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin, Laura Wagner) Screening Location: Indoors at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in WVC. BONUS: Actor Anaita Wali Zada to introduce the film and participate in a Q&A following the screening.

Saturday, July 29, at 9 p.m.: Food and Country (2023) Documentary: Food writer Ruth Reichl reports on the innovators who want to transform the country’s “broken food system” due to America’s push to produce cheap food. Made in the U.S.A. (Director and Producer: Laura Gabbert, Producers: Ruth Reichl, Paula P. Manzanedo, Caroline Libresco) Screening Location: Outdoors at 3 Springs Land and Livestock in Oakley, UT.



To register for screenings and events, please visit: https://www.sundance.org/sundancelocals