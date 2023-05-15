PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Now commemorating its 40th anniversary of bringing cinema to the mountains of Park City, the Sundance Film Festival has officially announced the dates for its 2024 season.

Audiences and creators from around the world will be making their way to the event, with the upcoming Sundance Film Festival scheduled to take place January 18-28, 2024.

The annual festival is a staple for the Utah film industry as it celebrates independent storytelling through cinema and gives patrons the opportunity to join in the magic. The programs are comprised of feature films and short films presented in person, with several pieces also available to view online.

The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute. First established in 1981 by actor and filmmaker Robert Redford, the organization uses proceeds earned through festival ticket sales to uplift and develop emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

Through the Sundance Institute artist programs, some of the most notable projects that have been supported include “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “The Big Sick,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Swiss Army Man,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Also, through these programs, the Sundance Institute has helped develop the early careers of artists such as Quentin Tarantino, Taika Waititi, James Mangold, Wes Anderson, and many others.

The festival’s programming team is now screening film submissions for consideration in the 2024 season, with further details and deadline information on applications found online.