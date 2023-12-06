PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Today, the lineup of features hitting theaters next month was announced for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which will include 82 films, eight episodic titles, and a New Frontier interactive experience.

Premiering on Jan. 18, the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival will bring the magic of cinema to the Beehive State with a variety of competition categories, including U.S Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Cinema Dramatic, World Cinema Documentary, and NEXT, as well as their Midnight and Spotlight categories.

According to a press release by Sundance Institute, the films in the 2024 Sundance Film Festival were selected from a record number of 17,435 submissions from 153 countries or territories, including 4,410 feature-length films. The eight episodic selections were made from 573 submissions with 385 New Frontier submissions in tow.

Many of the titles introduced Wednesday consisted of World Premieres, giving audiences a chance to view the projects for the first time ever.

Kicking off the Festival this year is “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” offering never-before-seen home footage of the actor in his rise to fame as the iconic superhero to his life after the tragic accident that left him paralyzed.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Photo by Warner Bros / Alamy)

One of the Premieres titles with much anticipation is “Freaky Tales,” starring acclaimed actor Pedro Pascal, in a dramatic film combining four extraordinary tales set in 1987 Oakland, CA.

“Freaky Tales” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Another Premieres selection worth mentioning brings Director Steven Soderbergh back to the festival with his newest film “Presence,” a psychological horror film in which a family moves into a suburban home before discovering they’re not alone.

“Presence” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

In the Spotlight series, the comedy noir film “Hit Man” stars actor Glen Powell as a conventional professor who finds a hidden talent as a fake hit man in an unbelievable true story.

“Hit Man” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo courtesy of Netflix)

Bringing together actors Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart — who stars in two Sundance films in 2024 — “Love Me” is a mind-boggling U.S. Dramatic Competition entry that takes place “long after humanity’s extinction” as a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love.

“Love Me” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Justine Yeung)

“Little Death,” featured in the NEXT series at Sundance, stars David Schwimmer as a filmmaker having a midlife identity crisis and a pair of taco truck entrepreneurs searching for their next opioid fix before their worlds collide.

“Little Death” (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will be held in person in Park City and Salt Lake City from Jan. 18-28, with a selection of titles being available online from Jan. 25-28.

In-Person Ticket Packages and Passes, as well as Online Ticket Packages and Passes, are currently available, and single-film tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. MST.

For a full list and synopsis of titles coming to the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, visit their website.

ABC4 Utah will provide ongoing coverage of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and See It or Skip It is slated to bring you inside looks at each film to watch for the season.