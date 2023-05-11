SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — Sundance Mountain Resort is gearing up for a special celebration this Mother’s Day weekend by launching an early preview of its summer season.

With the successful completion of seasonal lift maintenance and clear skies ahead, the resort will be hosting the occasion on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

Along with the sunny forecast over the weekend, the resort is offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the weather with scenic lift rides on Outlaw Express, their popular Zip Tour, and spring skiing on the Back Mountain — the first ever time it’s been available in May.

“The unique thing about this resort is there’s something special going on every season of the year,” says Sundance President and General Manager Chad Linebaugh. “This weekend will serve as a milestone as snow melts away and we celebrate the beginning of summer. And the fact that we can ski the Back Mountain this late into the year will be historic.”

Summer activities for Mother’s Day weekend. Courtesy: Sundance Resort

Over this Mother’s Day weekend, all Sundance season pass holders will have access to both the intermediate and advanced ski terrains. Discounted lift tickets will be available to the general public.

In addition to the summer preview, visitors will have even more ways to mark the experience with dining at the Foundry Grill and Tree Room, handcrafted art classes, outdoor theater performances, concert series, horseback riding, fly-fishing excursions, and more.

Further details on this weekend’s skiing, scenic lift rides, dining, and Zip Tour can be found online via the Sundance Mountain Resort website.