SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, families of all ages can enjoy free entertainment provided by buskers from around the world and locally during Salt Lake City’s fifth-annual Busker Fest.

What exactly is a busker? In the simplest terms, buskers are street performers. People who entertain in a public space for donations.

Anyone who attends Salt Lake City’s Busker Fest can expect to see performers entertaining crowds through music, comedy acts, singing, dancing, performance art, juggling, and more.

Festivities for this year’s Busker Fest kick off on Friday, May 26, and will extend into Saturday, May 27. Street performers will turn the entire block surrounding the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake into their stage from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. each day. The block, otherwise known as Block 70, encompasses Main Street and Regent Street between 100 and 200 South.

Performers include local favorites as well as international traveling artists from places such as Mexico City and Australia.

“Buskers contribute to the character and texture of a vibrant city, engaging people in a delightful manner,” said Primrose Productions Owner and Event Director Kim Angeli. “Salt Lake City’s Busker Fest brings local and regional acts to Regent Street, McCarthy Plaza, and Block 70.”

Angeli said the festival harkens back to Salt Lake City’s “rich vaudeville roots,” showcasing local talent and encouraging performers and the public to embrace street performers throughout the city.

Some of the local acts include Clown Alley, Marcus Funny Man Who Does Tricks, and VaVaVoom Vaudeville Cabaret. Pick My Pose from Las Vegas, A Rose Moment from Boulder, and Brent Fiasco Sideshow from Phoenix will also make the trip to Salt Lake City to entertain.

Performing acts will take various “pitches” – or circles on a street where crowds gather – surrounding the Eccles Theater. Performers will also be roaming the block ready to entertain anyone at any time.

While the Busker Fest is free and open to the public to attend, tips are highly encouraged to support the performers providing live entertainment.

More information on the weekend festival can be found online on the Busker Fest’s website.