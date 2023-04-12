WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — As the My Songs World Tour makes its way to North America, renowned artist Sting has announced the cities he’ll be performing in for the first leg of his national series, which now includes a stop in Utah.

For any local fans looking to see Sting in concert this season, he takes the stage on September 23 at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

To make this Utah gig even more unforgettable, he’ll be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble, with an appearance by special guest Joe Sumner.

Sting (originally named Gordon Sumner) was first introduced to music at an early age while attending school in Britain. His nickname “Sting” was given to him by a fellow bandmate because of the black and yellow striped sweater he would wear while performing.

Gaining worldwide fame as a singer and songwriter for The Police, then as a successful solo artist, Sting has earned an impressive collection of recognitions, with 17 GRAMMY Awards and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Police in 2003.

His following is also impressive, as he has over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Over his career, Sting has amassed a long list of timeless hits, including “Fields of Gold,” “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” and “Message In A Bottle.”

Pre-sale tickets for this tour are now available for members of the Sting Fan Club via his website, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week.

General tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time.