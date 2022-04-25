WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Classic rock fans, get ready as the Reigning Queen of Rock ‘N Roll heads to Utah this summer.

Lead singer of iconic ‘60s-era group Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks will be headlining USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on June 16, 2022.

Tickets for the concert go on sale starting Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be bringing her limited engagement tour to select stops across the country this year. Nicks recently added four more amphitheater stops to her existing 2022 tour.

The rock legend will also be performing at iconic music festivals Bonnaroo in Tennessee on June 19 and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on May 7.

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.