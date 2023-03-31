SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah has received record snowfall this year, and spring skiing and snowboarding are in the plans for many people, as ski resorts extend their seasons. Here’s everything you need to know; season dates, and total snowfall this year.

So far, four ski resorts have received 700″ of snow. Alta ski resort has gotten over 800″, which is over 200″ more than an average season. In the chart below, we compared those with other ski resorts in Utah.

Ski resorts have received massive amounts of powder this year, and some ski resorts are taking advantage of that by staying open for several more weeks. All ski resorts in Utah will be open through the beginning of April, and some resorts will even be open through May.

ABC4 has put together a chart of the closing days of all major ski resorts in Utah. These dates reflect the dates their main mountains will close, as set by the ski resorts as of March 31, and may change as the season progresses.

Additionally, some ski resorts are offering extended dates on weekends or specific chair lifts. According to Ski Utah, Brighton will have their Millicent chair open daily for pass holders from May 5-29, with the rest of their resort open until April 30. Snowbird will stay open through May 14 and will have additional Friday through Sunday skiing open till May 31. And Sundance will be open until April 2, and open for additional skiing April 7 and 8.

According to local skiers and snowboarders, it’s one of the best snow seasons they’ve seen.

“The best I’ve ever had, especially living here it wasn’t good the past couple of years but it’s been a big change,” Max Switzer, a Park City resident said.