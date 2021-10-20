Spooky Season: Here’s where you can find some of the best pumpkin patches in Utah

(ABC4) – When it comes to pumpkins, are they fruits or vegetables, or something else altogether?

According to experts, the issue is a divisive one. The answer on FruitsAndVeggies.org suggests that some in the botany community consider it a fruit due to the fact that it has seeds. In contrast, that same response also states that those in the culinary world usually categorize it as a vegetable due to its less sweet and more savory taste.

However you label pumpkins in the food world, one thing is indisputable; those weird orange orbs that sprout from a vine are some of the biggest symbols of the fall season. Pumpkins are everywhere in autumn. They’re in our lattes, in our pies, on our decorations, and on our porches, usually with some sort of crude disfigurement better known as Jack-O’-Lanterns.

Whichever way you choose to use your pumpkins, getting the right one at a pumpkin patch can make or break the fall fun you plan to have with the basketball-looking food product.

Here’s a list of some of the best places to pluck a pumpkin across the state and no, this isn’t a sponsored post:

Ferry’s Pumpkin Patch – Brigham City

Courtesy of Ferry’s Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at Ferry’s are ready to find a new home for the fall, making the Box Elder County-based patch a great outing for families of all shapes and sizes. Before you take your little orange, or big orange new friend home to be savagely carved into a smiling Jack-O-Lantern, Ferry’s has a bunch of activities that are just as fun as they are Instagram-worthy for photo-loving groups. You can climb to the summit of the straw pyramid, make a corn angel in the corn pit, and even fling a baby pumpkin against a target on a giant slingshot. At $5 per person for entry and with pumpkins priced no higher than $8 each, it’s a great and affordable way to celebrate the season.

Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze – Wellsville

Courtesy of Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze

Why do the folks up in Cache County call this pumpkin patch Little Bear Bottoms? The answer isn’t to be found anywhere. Neither are any bottoms of bear cubs, so maybe it’s just a cute name. Whatever the reason may be, this place is way more than just a pumpkin patch, as their slogan states. Like Ferry’s, Little Bear Bottoms also has a hay pyramid, and on a hill nearby, a plastic sheet-lined waterslide. Their marquee event, however, from years past, was the pumpkin artillery show where pumpkins were shot out of enormous, colorful cannons, aimed towards broken down cars serving as targets some yards away. If you’re the kind of who loves the fun of pumpkin patches but enjoys the destruction of the giant gourds even more, heading north may be your best bet.

Cross E Ranch – Salt Lake City

Courtesy of Cross E Ranch

Cross E Ranch was included on an earlier edition of Spooky Season lists for its wide variety of fun activities. When it comes to strictly pumpkin-related causes, the Ranch is one of the best in the state, boasting 25 different varieties of pumpkins! Who knew there were so many variations on pumpkins? Cross E also has a mouth-watering lineup of some of the best fall-themed treats around. The apple cider donuts are so good you might find yourself craving one in the spring and summer months later on. When you’re done taking pictures at the sunflower field or with any of the animals that live on the farm, taking a pumpkin home could be the perfect temporary souvenir.

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park – Draper

Courtesy of Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park

If getting the best possible pumpkin-related photo is a priority for you this fall, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place to get the job done than at Kuwahara’s. The folks at the market on the south end of the Salt Lake Valley have challenged the traditional notion that pumpkins belong on the ground by putting them pretty much everywhere else. The doorways to the entrances of “Frankenstein’s Cemetary” and “Nightmare Village” are completely surrounded by a wall on both sides covered with what has to be dozens of pumpkins, carefully arranged and illuminated with string lighting. How did they get the pumpkins so high? “Who cares, just hold my camera, we need a picture of this” – is what you’ll be saying at this pumpkin patch.

Cornbelly’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest – Lehi & Spanish Fork

Courtesy of Cornbelly’s

You’re seeing things correctly in the image above. That’s a trail of pumpkins lying in the wake of a giant tractor that has more than likely run them over. The carnage is one of the most anticipated events of the season at one of the best fall activity locations in the state at Cornbelly’s; The Great Pumpkin Smash. It’s not the only way that pumpkins are massacred in enormous figures, some are dropped from cranes, smashed with mallets by children, and shot out of cannons into scarecrow targets in the field. If that’s not your thing, you can also pick one out and take it home to help it escape certain doom at Cornbelly’s. It’s all good fun, though, except for the pumpkins.

Staheli Family Farm – Washington

Courtesy of Staheli Family Farm

Not to be forgotten, the pumpkins in the southern part of the state need to find a good home too! At Staheli Family Farm, which is fully operational all year round, the fall season’s pumpkin patch activities are a great time to select a future Jack-O-Lantern, pie filling, or thing to throw and watch explode. The backdrop of the red rock cliffs in the background is something you could only find down in St. George. According to the Farm’s website, the early bird gets the worm, so to speak, when it comes to getting the best pumpkins of the bunch, so getting there sooner rather than later would be a prudent decision.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, so it’s likely we missed a few.

