TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele Bit n’ Spur Riding and Rodeo Association is hosting the second annual Special Needs Rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex on July 1. Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will be donning their spurs and showing off their rodeo skills with the help of Bit n’ Spur members.

The Special Needs Rodeo was created to help individuals with physical and developmental disabilities discover rodeo skills in a safe and modified rodeo environment. The event is free for all ages and all participants receive a belt buckle and a cowboy hat.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Events include mechanical bull riding, roping, wild cow milking, stick horse barrels, and horse riding. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities from face painting to hayrides, photo booths, and a petting corral.

Last year’s event was a great success, allowing participants to find a place in the rodeo that hasn’t been readily available to them. “It helped establish a sense of community for my son and our family, by connecting us with other families battling similar challenges. I had yet to experience that in Tooele County before,” said Erin Emmett, a parent at the rodeo.

2023 Rodeo Royalty was crowned on June 15: Princess Willow, Queen Tanna, King David, and Prince Kyle. Photo courtesy Tooele Bit n’ Spur.





Erin’s son Dominick was crowned Prince of last year’s rodeo. The rodeo meant more than just a day out for Dominick — it was a place of inclusion. “The Special Needs Rodeo was a place where everyone was treated with respect and dignity – like genuine rodeo royalty. People living with disabilities embody the rodeo spirit every day, with their grit and zeal for life. It was an opportunity for everyone in the community to witness and learn from their courageous spirits,” Emmett stated.

If you would like to register for the event, please email specialneedsrodeo@yahoo.com or contact Chad or Marisa Woolsey 802-907-1746 or 801-895-0327.