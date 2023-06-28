SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — This July will see even more summer activities for Utahns in South Jordan as the city is soon unveiling a brand-new splash pad for public use.

The new addition, scheduled to open on July 1, will be the city’s second splash pad — now coming to Heritage Park.

Heritage Park Splash Pad opening in July 2023. Courtesy: City of South Jordan

Heritage Park Splash Pad opening in July 2023. Courtesy: City of South Jordan

Heritage Park Splash Pad opening in July 2023. Courtesy: City of South Jordan

South Jordan’s first splash pad, available for summer, can be found at the Oquirrh Shadows Park.

According to a news release on this announcement by South Jordan, upon its opening, the splash pad will incorporate 17 different water spray features that offer something for visitors of all ages.

The release also states that these features, which include a large old-fashioned water tower and a lazy creek, are expected to give a “variety of interactive elements that guarantee hours of entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to unveil the new splash pad at Heritage Park,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn

Ramsey. “This addition enhances our commitment to providing exceptional recreational

opportunities and promotes water conservation and sustainability.”

By utilizing a recirculating and treatment system similar to what’s seen in a swimming pool, the splash pad is anticipated to significantly reduce the city’s overall water consumption during this summer season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Visitors of Heritage Park can enjoy this newest splash pad starting this weekend, with other park fixtures, including several pavilions, picnic tables, and shaded areas. It will be accessible to visitors seven days a week this summer season.

“We invite the community to experience the fantastic features our new splash pad has to offer,”

Mayor Ramsey comments.