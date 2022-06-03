SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – As summer kicks into full swing, the city of South Jordan is kicking off its annual SoJo Summerfest.

The free summertime festival features a multitude of performances, events, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. The festival will run from June 1 to June 4.

Family Night will kick off on June 2 featuring a special parade, live concert performance and fireworks display.

New events added to the festival’s roster include Butterfly Encounter, the SoJo Music Festival, and stunts by extreme pogo stick performers. The SoJo Music Festival will feature take place on Friday and Saturday night.

(Courtesy of SoJo Summerfest)

Other family-friendly activities include a BMX demo, bubbleologist, root beer garden, car show, pickleball tournament, petting zoo and more.

“SoJo Summerfest is an opportunity for us to come together as families and friends, to make memories, renew old relationships, and to create new ones,” said Mayor Dawn Ramsey. “Whether you were raised in the city, have recently moved in, or are just visiting, we hope you’ll enjoy the friendliness of the good people who live here and will come back and join us every year as we celebrate SoJo Summerfest.”

“We are grateful to have a forecast for great weather so we can come together,” said Natalie Domino, SoJo Summerfest Event Coordinator. “We have several returning, traditional events everyone loves, along with some fun new ones you won’t want to miss.”

To check out the festival’s full schedule of events, click here.