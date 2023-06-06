HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — As things start to heat up here in Utah, adventure is right around the corner at Snowbasin Resort, with its recently announced summer offerings for 2023.

Beginning on Saturday, June 24, guests will be welcomed back to the mountain to take part in the resort’s much-anticipated lineup of summer activities, including an expanded concert series, gondola-assisted hiking/biking, and mountain-top dining.

Even more to get excited about — Snowbasin will be debuting its new Overlook Deck as an augmented outdoor venue for summer and fall weddings.

According to Davy Ratchford, General Manager at Snowbasin Resort: “With the construction of a new lift, the opening of a new mountain-top venue, and extended summer offerings, we are confident that this historic year isn’t through with us yet.”

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

Some of Snowbasin’s summer services and activities include:

Gondola Access: Needles Gondola is for guests seeking a spectacular sightseeing experience or lift-served hiking and biking trails on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person or online .

Needles Gondola is for guests seeking a spectacular sightseeing experience or lift-served hiking and biking trails on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person or . Mountain Biking & Hiking Trails: Snowbasin offers guests their choice of over 20 enhanced trails spanning 26 miles that can be accessed by foot, bike, or gondola. Due to this winter’s historic snowfall, upper-mountain trails may be delayed. Guests can view the resort’s summer trails map and get trail updates on their website .

Snowbasin offers guests their choice of over 20 enhanced trails spanning 26 miles that can be accessed by foot, bike, or gondola. Due to this winter’s historic snowfall, upper-mountain trails may be delayed. Guests can view the resort’s summer trails map and get trail updates on . Mountain-Top Dining: The resort’s elevated dining experience returns to Needles Lodge with patio views from 8,700 feet up. Its all-you-can-eat brunch buffet features award-winning dining with stations providing crepes, freshly carved meats, omelets, elaborate desserts, and more.

The resort’s elevated dining experience returns to Needles Lodge with patio views from 8,700 feet up. Its all-you-can-eat brunch buffet features award-winning dining with stations providing crepes, freshly carved meats, omelets, elaborate desserts, and more. Mini-Golf: A family-friendly, 18-hole miniature golf course, located at the resort’s base area, is accessible for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer or daily private events. Tickets are available in person at the resort or online.

Courtesy of Snowbasin Resort

In addition to its summer services, Snowbasin is bringing back its popular outdoor concert series with an extended lineup and new hours.

Throughout the summer, Sundays will feature live music for Snowbasin’s Blues & Brews and Oktoberfest-themed SnowWiesn at the base area from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering great bands, delicious food, and local brews.

The 2023 summer concert lineup at Snowbasin Resort is as follows:

Blues & Brews: June 25, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Davey & The Midnites 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Dead Winter Carpenters

July 2, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Coffis Brothers 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Pixie & The Party Grass Boys

July 16, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Eric Heideman 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Caitlin & The Broadcast

July 23, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Sophia Dion 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – The Motet

July 30, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Jordan Matthew Young 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Andy Frasco & The UN

SnowWiesn: September 3, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Rites of Passage 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Muddpuddle

September 10, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – J-Rad Cooley Band 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Mothers of Mayhem

September 17, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – B&B Allstars 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Tony Holiday Blues Band

September 24, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Michelle Moonshine Trio 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – AppAlaska Bluegrass

October 1, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – The Proper Way 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – The Pour

October 8, 2023 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. – Lash Larue 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Three on the Tree



For more information and details on summer activities and events at Snowbasin Resort during the 2023 season, visit their website or call 801-620-1000.