HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As summer inches closer, locals and visitors are heading outdoors to enjoy the warm summer air atop Utah’s majestic mountains.

Snowbasin Resort has announced its 2022 summer activities, offering guests the chance to fully bask in the great Utah outdoors.

This summer, Snowbasin visitors can enjoy:

Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series

The beloved outdoor music fest is back this summer, bringing both local and national artists to the Snowbasin stage.

"Due to continued inflation and labor shortages, the resort will begin charging admittance for the outdoor concert series," officials say. "However, a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Ogden Valley Land Trust and GOAL Foundation to assist with their respective missions to better local communities."

Ticket information:

Single-day Concert Ticket: $10

Premier Season Pass Holders will gain free entry to concerts.

Summer Concert Series Pass: $75

Gondola Ticket: $25

Summer Gondola Pass: $150

Premier Season Pass: Prices can be found online

“The resort’s laid-back Blues, Brews & BBQ and Oktoberfest-themed SnowWiesn, will be held Sundays on the lawn next to Earl’s Lodge,” says Snowbasin. “The events will offer delicious food and refreshing brews. Popular acts, including the Kris Lager Band and Andy Frasco, will return this season along with other crowd favorites.”

Scenic Gondola Rides

Enjoy a ride above the treetops on a scenic gondola ride as you watch hikers and bikers ascend trails below you.

Needles Gondola will run on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gondola tickets can be purchased in-person or online.

Snowbasin Premier Pass Holders will receive free summer gondola access through the purchase of their annual season pass.

Mountain Biking and Hiking Trails

Visitors can access over 20 different mountain trails spanning around 26 acres via gondola, hiking or biking.

“With the addition of the newly refined Cirque Loop, bikers and hikers will have access to new points across the 3,000 acres that make up Snowbasin,” resort officials say.

Mountaintop Dining

Enjoy an unforgettable meal at Needles Lodge, paired with scenic landscapes while lounging 8,700 feet above sea level.

Lunch is served on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An all-you-can-eat brunch buffet offers unlimited servings of crepes, freshly carved meats, omelets, desserts and more.

Reservations can be made here.

Mini-Golf

Tee off with friends and family at the 18-hole Wildflower Mini-Golf Course located at the mountain’s base.

“With the snow melting away and wildflowers beginning to bloom, there is no better time than now to embrace the change of seasons and announce Snowbasin’s summer offerings for 2022,” officials say. “With the return of the resort’s popular outdoor concert series, mountain-top brunch, and so more, summer on the mountain is going to be better than ever before!”

To check out the full summer concert series lineup, click here.

To purchase tickets for all summer activities at Snowbasin, click here.