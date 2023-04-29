Group of environmentalists walking with wheelbarrow and potted plant in park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — On Monday, May 1, SLC officials will open ‘Green Loop’ to test the public’s input on the possibility of a greener downtown.

Salt Lake City leaders said the Green Loop is a temporary, linear park network concept that originated from community interest in a greener downtown. The temporary park on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South will be open to the public starting May 1 through June 10.

According to Salt Lake City’s official website, this “Pop-up” installment is to demonstrate the possibilities of new green space downtown. This area will transform into a temporary park, with 190 large trees, a small stage, and a badminton court.

The Green Loop will also feature after-work concerts on Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m., food trucks at lunchtime on weekdays, and live music and food trucks on Saturday evenings in the park.

City officials said they will use this temporary park to evaluate the space and consider options to integrate a park that includes a path for walking, bicycling, scootering, pushing kids’ strollers, inline skating, and more.

If it is successful, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall said they will create a large, and permanent Green Loop for families and individuals to enjoy. This will be a linear park network integrated with city streets. The long-term project has the potential to create up to 60 acres of forest integrated into 5.5 miles of city streets.

Temporary Green Loop, Courtesy of Salt Lake City Goverment Long-term Green Loop, Courtesy of Salt Lake City Government

For more information on the Green Loop, you can visit SLC’s website.