SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting this weekend, May 28, Salt Lake City is bringing back “Open Streets.”

All summer long, the city will close off part of Main Street to cars from 400 South all the way to South Temple on both northbound segments to open the space for an expansion of outdoor dining, live performances, and participating merchants.

ABC4’s Brian Carlson sat down with Jessica Thesing with SLC’s Downtown Alliance and Peter Makowski with the city’s Department of Economic Development to discuss the upcoming event.

In terms of what to expect, Thesing explained that downtown Main Street will be vibrant and full of people, artists and performers, outdoor patios, restaurants, and merchants. She added the event will be similar to the one held last year, though there will be additional performers and businesses, including new participating eateries such as Pago and The Ruin.

Event organizers say the returning celebration was a big undertaking and comes after more than nine months in the making, offering residents a different way to experience downtown life.

Makowski went on to emphasize the incredible success the festivity has had on local businesses, saying, “It was really constructed to help them out [the businesses] during the pandemic. I think each business reported about a 19% increase in sales from 2019 [prior to the pandemic].”

The duo is excited for the return of “Open Streets” and encourages visitors and residents to partake in the city bash this summer.