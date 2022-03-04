SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Punk rock fans, mark your calendars this summer as Simple Plan and Sum 41 head to Utah.

The two bands will be bringing their iconic setlist to The Complex in Salt Lake City on Aug. 17.

Tickets are currently on sale now.

In their first-ever joint tour, the co-headliners will be bringing their “Blame Canada Tour 2022” to 36 stops across the country.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” says Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them!”

The tour kicks off on April 29 from Raleigh, North Carolina. Both bands will be performing tracks from their iconic debut albums from the early ‘00s.

Sum 41 will be performing “All Killer No Filler” to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary and Simple Plan will be performing, “No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls.”

“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!” Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan share. “It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”

$1 of each ticket sold will raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief’s Covid-19 Fund focusing on artists and others who have been affected by the pandemic.

“After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!” says Whibley.

To check out the tour dates and to purchase tickets, click here.