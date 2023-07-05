SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Local craft brewery and Salt Lake-favorite Shades Brewing is moving to the heart of Salt Lake City’s Ballpark District, according to a press release.

The brewery has reportedly found a new home at the Engine Block Building, located at 1388 S 300 W, after outgrowing its current location in South Salt Lake.

“The new location will provide a much-needed amenity to the area enhancing livability and will serve as an anchor destination with convenient parking, freeway proximity, dedicated bike lanes, and multi-modal public transportation,” the release states.

The new location will have a taproom, brewery, and local craft beer-to-go. The company has also announced that the new location will offer a full kitchen, “answering long-standing requests for food,” the release states.

The brewery will also have an expansive and pet-friendly patio at the new spot.

“The Ballpark District has and will continue to experience change, which can bring opportunities,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “The relocation and expansion of Shades Brewing is one of those community-building opportunities and a win for the District. Positive change is occurring, and I look forward to the destination the area is positioned for.”

The Engine Block Building was formerly home to Six States Distributors, one of “numerous businesses in the area that for over 100 years serviced trucks used to build the West,” the release states.

Shades Brewing is renowned for its wide portfolio of brews. The brewery has received numerous accolades for its beers, including three World Cup Medals, Great American Beer Festival, US Cup medals, Best of Craft, as well as Best of Utah and Best of Salt Lake awards.

For more information, visit the Shades Brewing website here.