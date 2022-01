SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not visit an art gallery?

The Finch Lane Gallery in Salt Lake City holds art exhibitions year-round and they’ve got one you may want to see as it looks into the deeper meaning of the beautiful landscapes around us.

Joining Good Morning Utah for more on this is Elpitha Tsoutsounakis with the Salt Lake City Arts Council’s Finch Lane Gallery

For more information click here.