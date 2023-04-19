SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fun times are brewing this season as an official schedule for the 2023 Zoo Brew at Utah’s Hogle Zoo has been announced.

Every year, this 21+ event brings visitors from all corners of the state to Utah’s Hogle Zoo for a night of drinks, entertainment, bites, and of course, animal encounters.

Zoo Brew — an event that typically sells out — gives adults in attendance the chance to explore zoo life after hours while savoring delicious brews from various local breweries. Even better, proceeds from the event will benefit wildlife conservation efforts.

These five upcoming Zoo Brew dates, which take place on Wednesdays, are to be hosted from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.:

May 17 – Zoo Brew: Playin’ on the River, benefiting Jordan River Restoration

June 7 – Zoo Brew: Pride with our Pride, benefiting Niassa Carnivore Project

July 19 – Zoo Brew: Disco in the Den, benefiting Polar Bears International

Aug. 16 – Zoo Brew: Hogle Hoedown, benefiting Wild Utah and boreal toads

Oct. 18 – BrewLights: Trunks and Treats, benefiting International Elephant Foundation

This season, a Zoo Brew Season Pass will also be available (until May 17) as a discounted bundle for all five dates and special access to exclusive experiences.

A valid photo ID is required upon entry. Some animals may not be viewable during evening events.

To ensure all “party animals” stay responsible, Utah’s Hogle Zoo encourages guests to be prepared with a ride share or designated driver.

Further information, individual tickets, and season passes can be found on Utah Hogle Zoo’s website.