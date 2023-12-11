SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan is making her way to the Beehive State next year as part of an upcoming summer anniversary tour.

The announcement was made today that McLachlan, as part of the 30th-anniversary tour of her chart-topping Fumbling Towards Ecstasy album, is expected to make a 30-date run across North America.

As she makes her way around the continent, McLachlan will be arriving in Salt Lake City when she takes the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on June 6, 2024.

Sarah McLachlan stated after the announcement, “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The tour celebrates the artist’s third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which was released in 1993 and reportedly went certified platinum within weeks, selling over 3.5 million copies to date.

McLachlan has made a lasting mark on the music industry since her debut in the late 1980s, now repping three GRAMMY Award wins and nine songs making the Billboard Hot 100 list. She’s also garnered over three million monthly listeners on Spotify with top hits including “Angel,” “When She Loved Me,” and “Blackbird.”

Artist and Citi presales will be available starting Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time until Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales begin on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation.