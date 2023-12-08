SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The “Jingle Train” will be chugging along through Salt Lake City this holiday season, making the season merry for UTA commuters alongside Santa Claus and a group of Christmas carolers.

On Dec. 9 and Dec. 19, 2023, UTA’s downtown TRAX Blue Line will play host to the festivities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a news release shared by UTA, the Jingle Train will begin at the Salt Lake Central Station and complete at the 600 South Station.

Along the way, Santa will reportedly be joining commuters with plenty of holiday fun to be had, including Christmas caroling, snacks, and trivia. Even better, riders can meet Santa Claus, himself, and snap a photo to remember the jolly occasion.

“Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast, a Santa fan, or simply looking for a joyful experience, our Jingle Train has something for everyone,” UTA states in their news release.

At the station, UTA will also offer a variety of swag, resources, and refreshments to ring in the holiday season.

For those seeking an even longer trek with Santa, another Jingle Train will be held via FrontRunner on Dec. 16, departing from the Salt Lake Central Station to Provo, returning to Salt Lake just in time for the 2023 Christmas Concert with the Tabernacle Choir.

Whichever date Utahns choose to ride, the UTA Jingle Train will bring plenty of chances to get in the holiday spirit.

See below for a detailed map of the Jingle Train routes in Salt Lake City on Dec. 9 and Dec. 19.