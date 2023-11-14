SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s a Utah tradition that dates back to the days of the ZCMI Mall in downtown Salt Lake City. Now, on Thursday, Nov. 16, the 2023 edition of iconic candy windows will be unveiled to ring in the holiday season.

The candy ornaments that decorate the Macy’s main street windows at the City Creek Mall are a time-honored tradition that dates back to the early 1970s. Since Macy’s revitalized the tradition in 2011, local artists have had the opportunity to bring the candy windows to life with different themes year to year.

According to a Macy’s press release, this year’s windows will feature Tiptoe the Reindeer, Macy’s holiday mascot. As a sneak peek into the windows, Macy’s spokesperson Alicia Richmond said the Tiptoe will be enjoying various holiday activities with her friends, Polar Bear and Penguin.

Each ornament is one-of-kind and features hundreds of pounds of sweet treats in a variety of colors to create unique designs for the holidays. Once unveiled, the ornaments will hang in Macy’s windows through to the new year, giving Utahns plenty of time to see it in person.

The official unveiling will happen around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the City Creek Mall, located at 21 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

This will be Macy’s 12th iteration of the candy window displays since acquiring the ZCMI mall in the late 1990s.