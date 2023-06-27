SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is going to replace traditional fireworks with the city’s first-ever drone shows at this year’s upcoming Independence Day and Pioneer Day celebrations.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall made the announcement to make the switch from fireworks to drones as part of an effort to combat the city’s high fire danger and to alleviate local air quality concerns, according to a release.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said. “The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

The Mayor’s Office says that the city promises an unforgettable experience that combines technology, artistic expression, and community togetherness, while keeping the focus on “public safety and environmental stewardship.”

The drone shows will take place on Saturday, July 1, at Jordan Park, and Monday, July 24, at Liberty Park. Both shows will begin at 10 p.m. and last around 10-15 minutes with a “display of lights, choreographed formations, and aerial acrobatics,” the release states.

For the Jordan Park show, located at 1060 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, the Mayor’s Office says the main field area will provide the best seats in the house. The event will also include food trucks, live music, and plenty of seating.

The Liberty Park event, located at 600 Harvey Milk Blvd, Salt Lake City, will reportedly be “a full day of celebrations,” including the Days of 47 Parade, marathon runners, and the Uniting Communities Powwow. “As the sun sets, spectators can position themselves at the top of the hill near the pond on the southeast side of the park or in the main east event area to witness the captivating drone show unfold against the night sky,” the release states.

The drone shows are open to all ages with free admission for everyone. Additionally, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcohol beverages.

“Spread the word, invite your friends, and be a part of this historic moment Salt Lake City,” the Mayor’s Office states.

For more information, visit the Salt Lake City events website here.