SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Washington and Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City is set to host the 37th annual Living Traditions Festival over the weekend.

Aimed to celebrate the diverse cultural traditions and customs that can be found in Utah, this three-day festival will be on Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free to all.

Festival participants can expect to enjoy more than 85 cultural performances, 18 food vendors, film screenings, workshops, panels and kid-friendly activities throughout Washington and Library Square.

“I love this time of year because it’s a time for us all to come together and celebrate the diversity, culture, and traditions of our communities that make Salt Lake City unlike any other,” wrote Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We want to ensure that our city’s diversity is visible and honored, and we will continue to celebrate through the Living Traditions Festival as our city grows for generations to come.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A collection of short films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will be shown on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons can take a break from the sun and head indoors to the lower level of the Salt Lake City Public Library where there’s a chance to learn Argentinian Tango and Chinese calligraphy as well as how to make Mexican paper flowers and Ukrainian dolls.

A total of three stages will be set up to accommodate nearly 90 scheduled music and dance performances during the festival. Performances will go on simultaneously though, so be sure to plan ahead! Some of the performing organizations include Utah Okinawa Kenjinkai, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Harp Irish Dance Company and Divya School of Dance.

See a copy of the festival’s schedule, food vendors and performances here.