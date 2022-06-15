PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars as the third annual “Here Comes the Sun” music festival kicks off this June!

The classic rock celebration will be jamming at Payson Memorial Park on June 24 and June 25. The event offers free admission to all guests. Leashed pets will be allowed to join in on the fun as well.

The two-day event features performances from over 20 bands along with plenty of family-friendly activities.

Visitors can enjoy plenty of food trucks and vendors onsite featuring classic burgers, fries, slushies and more. A variety of drawings and kid-friendly games will also be available to enjoy.

This year’s event will benefit the American Red Cross. Concertgoers can use their smart devices to access a QR code available at the festival to donate any amount. Donations can also be made through the festival’s website.

Founded by Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) during the downturn of the pandemic, the event aims to “bring light into the lives of those who felt darkness.”

“The Red Cross is a symbol of hope around the globe and there is so much work to be done both locally and globally for those who are suffering,” says John Pilmer, ULCF communications chair for 2022. “We hope that although these festivals are free, that attendees will open their hearts for those served by this great organization.”

Festival schedule and details:

Friday, June 24 — 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 — 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 300 South Main Street in Payson

Event organizers over 6,000 fans have attended the free concert event in the past and organizers say this year’s event will be “bigger and better than ever.”

“We are thrilled to bring fans and musicians back together once again in a safe, family-friendly environment,” says Pilmer. “The foundation staged safe, COVID-free outdoor events through the middle of a pandemic. We think the crowds may be even bigger this year.”

ULCF plans to hold a second free music festival this August 19-20 in Orem called “Come Together.” More details on that event will be available soon.

To check out the full concert lineup and event details for “Here Comes the Sun,” click here.

To donate to the American Red Cross, click here.