WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rock music fans, mark your calendars for this summer as Incubus heads to Utah.

The iconic ‘90s alternative rock legends will be bringing their Summer 2022 tour to USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 24, 2022.

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, March 18.

The GRAMMY-nominated band will be joined by special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls.

The 27-stop tour will be kicking off this July from West Palm Beach, Fla.

In 2021, Incubus celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2001 multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed album, “Morning View.” Since the band’s 1991 debut, the group has sold over 23 million albums, with multiplatinum and platinum certifications from around the globe.

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.