Ring in the New Year on local Utah mountains

UTAH (ABC4) – This weekend, revelers across the globe will ring in the New Year in a variety of different ways. Partiers in Dubai will enjoy a pyrotechnics display from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Taiwanese citizens will gather in Taipei to enjoy fireworks and a countdown show at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Partygoers in Las Vegas will be celebrating Sin City style, with a fireworks display and various parties at the clubs, hotels, and casinos that made the city famous.

Clearly, there are many ways to welcome 2022. And there isn’t a more Utah way to celebrate the year’s end than in the mountains.

Here’s a look into what our local resorts have planned this year.

Park City Mountain Resort

New Year’s Eve at Park City Mountain Resort, photo courtesy of Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain Resort‘s Canyons Village will be full of light and life on New Year’s Eve. Their annual celebration will be complete with live music, fireworks, and free food and drink. The event begins at 3 p.m., with a performance by DJ Velvet. Then, local band The Coverdogs will take over the stage at 5:30 p.m. The firework display will begin at 7:30 p.m. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided, while supplies last.

Snowbird

Snowbird will light up the sky and the slopes this year with a combination torchlight parade and fireworks display. The parade – which features Snowbird staff members skiing down the mountain in synchrony with lights in hand – will begin at 6 p.m. Guests can also enjoy hot cocoa and warm up by Snowbird’s Plaza Deck firepits during and after the event.

Brian Head

Southern Utah won’t miss out on the NYE fun, either. Brian Head Resort will have their own celebration, complete with fireworks, a midnight toast, and a torchlight parade. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m., and revelers can party on ’til midnight with live music provided by the Blake Mason Band. From 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Brian Head will also be providing a New Year’s Eve buffet, featuring decadent dishes like prime rib, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and cheesecake with raspberries and whipped cream.

Nordic Valley

Nordic Valley, located north of Ogden, has possibly the most comprehensive slate of New Year’s Eve festivities. The celebrations will begin at 3 p.m. with night skiing, followed by two separate torchlight ceremonies, one at 7:30 p.m. for kids, and another at 8:30 p.m. for adults. Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m., and guests are invited to party on through the New Year at the afterparty, which wraps up at midnight. The afterparty will feature a variety of local artists and bands, as well as drinks and a special NYE food menu.

Solitude

Solitude’s torchlight New Year’s Eve parade, photo courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort will host a family-friendly event this year, complete with a special New Year’s dinner, a torchlight parade, and a children’s magic show. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and the menu will feature lasagna, garlic breadsticks, house salad, s’mores cookies, and a choice of a soft drink or hot beverage. The magic show runs for an hour, beginning at 5 p.m., and the parade will commence at 6:30 p.m.