SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Reptile lovers, mark your calendars for this weekend as the Reptilian Nation Expo comes to Utah!

The convention will be taking place at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale now.

Event officials say thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and other bugs will be live to view.

(Courtesy of Reptilian Nation Expo)

Reptile enclosures, live food, supplies and more will be available for attendees. Live venomous snake presentations along with other family-friendly events will also be taking place.

A multitude of breeders and vendors will be onsite. Reptile lovers can bring home a new pet after enjoying the expo.

General admission for adults is $15, children ages 5-11 are $10, military tickets are $10, with two-day passes also available.

To check out more information about the fair and to purchase tickets, click here.