SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s music scene has plenty in store for locals this summer as Red Butte Garden has officially announced the 30-show lineup for its 2023 Outdoor Concert Series.

The series, which has been running since the late 1980s, is ready to accommodate 3,000 guests each show under the night sky within the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City. Since it first began, the venue has seen unforgettable performances by both up-and-coming talent and award-winning artists alike.

“Concert-goers get it all,” remarks executive director Derrek Hanson, “panoramic alpenglow views of the mountains and Salt Lake Valley sunsets, a botanical garden backdrop, picnics on the lawn, and best of all, a diverse set of world-class artists performing in an intimate setting.”

Tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in two waves. Each wave will include a different set of concerts.

First Wave ticket sales for show dates between June 11 – July 25

April 24 – Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM

April 25 – Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM

May 1 – Public on sale at 9:00 AM

Second Wave ticket sales for show dates between July 27 – Sept 13

May 8 – Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM

May 9 – Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM

May 15 – Public on sale at 9:00 AM

The announced lineup will feature dates from June to September, with the complete of performances list below: