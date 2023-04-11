SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s music scene has plenty in store for locals this summer as Red Butte Garden has officially announced the 30-show lineup for its 2023 Outdoor Concert Series.
The series, which has been running since the late 1980s, is ready to accommodate 3,000 guests each show under the night sky within the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City. Since it first began, the venue has seen unforgettable performances by both up-and-coming talent and award-winning artists alike.
“Concert-goers get it all,” remarks executive director Derrek Hanson, “panoramic alpenglow views of the mountains and Salt Lake Valley sunsets, a botanical garden backdrop, picnics on the lawn, and best of all, a diverse set of world-class artists performing in an intimate setting.”
Tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in two waves. Each wave will include a different set of concerts.
First Wave ticket sales for show dates between June 11 – July 25
- April 24 – Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM
- April 25 – Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM
- May 1 – Public on sale at 9:00 AM
Second Wave ticket sales for show dates between July 27 – Sept 13
- May 8 – Member online-only presale at 7:00 PM
- May 9 – Member in-person sales at 9:00 AM
- May 15 – Public on sale at 9:00 AM
The announced lineup will feature dates from June to September, with the complete of performances list below:
May
- 23 – Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade w/ Fishbone
June
- 11 – Grace Potter
- 13 – An Evening with Gov’t Mule
- 14 – Barenaked Ladies w/ Semisonic and Del Amitri
- 25 – An Evening with CAKE
- 26 – Melissa Etheridge / Elle King
July
- 3 – Indigo Girls with Full Band w/ Garrison Starr
- 8 – Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit w/ Deer Tick
- 9 – Los Lobos w/ Ozomatli
- 11 – Blues Traveler / Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- 12 – Nickel Creek w/ Monica Martin
- 19 – Gary Clark Jr.
- 20 – The Dead South w/ Corb Lund
- 23 – Little Feat w/ Leftover Salmon
- 25 – An Evening with Diana Krall
- 27 – The Wood Brothers w/ The Lil Smokies
- 31 – Train w/ Thunderstorm Artis
August
- 1 – Los Lonely Boys w/ Thee Sinseers and The Altons
- 3 – Andy Grammer
- 7 – Amos Lee
- 8 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue / Ziggy Marley w/ Mavis Staples
- 9 – Watchhouse / The Tallest Man On Earth
- 15 – Boz Scaggs
- 21 – Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of The Swell Season
- 28 – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
September
- 7 – The Revivalists / Band Of Horses w/ The Heavy Heavy
- 10 – Fitz And The Tantrums w/ Joshy Soul
- 11 – Buddy Guy w/ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- 13 – Herbie Hancock
- 20 – Goose