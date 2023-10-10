VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) — Utah audiences are in for a thrill this weekend as Red Bull Rampage is returning to the Beehive State for its 22nd year, featuring some of the best mountain bikers from across the globe.

Red Bull Rampage will kick off in Virgin, Utah, on October 13.

VIRGIN, UT – OCTOBER 16: Sam Reynolds of Great Britain goes over a jump during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage on October 16, 2015 in Virgin, Utah.

VIRGIN, UT – OCTOBER 16: Pierre Edouard Ferry of France competes during finals of the tenth edition of Red Bull Rampage freeride event, Virgin, Utah. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

VIRGIN, UT – OCTOBER 16: Paul Basagoitia of the USA competes during finals of the tenth edition of Red Bull Rampage freeride event, Virgin, Utah, USA. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

VIRGIN, UT – OCTOBER 16: Kyle Strait goes over a cliff during the finals of the Red Bull Rampage on October 16, 2015 in Virgin, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

VIRGIN, UT – OCTOBER 15: Nicholi Rogatkin goes over a jump during the qualification round for the Red Bull Rampage on October 15, 2015 in Virgin, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

First held in 2001, Rampage has become known as a premier big-mountain freeride competition, bringing together 18 of the world’s top riders to demonstrate their “biggest and baddest tricks” for crowds of eager fans.

This year, the event will be returning to the southern Utah venue where it was hosted in 2008-2013 and 2022. While set amongst a beautiful red rock backdrop, the rugged desert landscape will certainly be a hearty challenge for competitors hoping to claim a top spot.

“What separates Red Bull Rampage from any other mountain biking competition is the incredible location and unbelievable terrain near Virgin, Utah, and Zion National Park,” said Utah Sports Commission President & CEO Jeff Robbins. “Riders push the limits of what’s possible competing in what arguably is the most epic mountain biking event taking place anywhere in the world.”

According to the Utah Sports Commission, the economic impact of the event is approximately $3.6 to $4.4 million.

For those without tickets, Red Bull Rampage will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and available on demand via Red Bull TV and ESPN+ immediately following the competition.

Fans can follow on social media via @RedBullBike for event information, live stream details, ticketing, venue announcements, and more.