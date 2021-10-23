Real Salt Lake to host Halloween Trunk or Treat event

SANDY (ABC4)- Real Salt Lake will host a Trunk or Treat event Saturday Oct. 30 at the U of U Health Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event is scheduled ahead of the match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Trunk or Treat event will include 12 RSL partners where handing out candy and treats from display booths. It will also include an inflatable bounce house, an obstacle course, and appearances by Marvel Superheroes and Disney Princesses. Real Salt Lake mascots Leo, Theo and Cleo will be strolling around and handing out candy in the plaza.

FanX will be onsite hosting a costume contest with prizes that include RSL merchandise packages, a luxury suite for the RSL match that day, and a $1,000 Visa Gift Card.

Real Salt Lake will offer special ticket pricing for the match as well. However, tickets are not required to participate in the Trunk or Treat event.

For more information on the FanX costume contest, click here.