RadioLab podcast founder heads to Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Podcast fans should mark their calendars for this spring as RadioLab founder Jad Abumrad will be speaking at Weber State University.

Creator of critically-acclaimed podcasts such as RadioLab, Dolly Parton’s America, The Vanishing of Harry Pace and More Perfect, Abumrad will be speaking as part of the “Browning Presents!” series, produced by the Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities.

The three-time Peabody Award winner will be speaking about folks of different backgrounds can harness the power of technology and storytelling to find their unique voice.

Abumrad will also be spending time with classes and students within the university’s Department of Communication. He’ll be sharing his experience with the next generation of communicators.

“The range and depth of his projects demonstrates his ability to reach wide audiences while presenting a complex and nuanced understanding of American culture, politics and history,” says Deborah Uman, Dean of Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities. It is the hope of the college that learning from Abumrad will inspire students to develop their own voices, continue to ask questions and dive into research to find their answers, all while exploring the career opportunities available in the growing field of digital communications.”

