MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — Queens of the Stone Age have recently announced the dates for their upcoming tour of North America — with the band set to arrive in the Beehive State this fall.

This much-anticipated tour, titled “The End is Nero,” features a 28-date journey across the nation with the group performing in Utah when they take the stage at the Great Saltair on September 30, 2023.

During the Midwest and West Coast legs of the national tour, Queens of the Stone Age will be supported by Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth.

“The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is ‘in a month or two,’” the band stated in a press release announcing the tour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even more, they “would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

Queens of the Stone Age, a Seattle-based group first formed by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme in 1996, has seen several members come and go until its current lineup was formed in 2013. Still, the band has made its mark on the alternative rock scene, with seven GRAMMY Award nominations and nearly eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their most popular hits include “No One Knows,” “Go With The Flow,” and “Make It Wit Chu.”

The band is releasing their newest album, “In Times New Roman,” on June 16th — a long-awaited follow-up to their last “Villains” album back in 2017.

Citi pre-sale for the upcoming tour began this week and goes through Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

General on-sale tickets will become available starting on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time.