SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.

According to the latest snow report, Alta and Snowbird each received a foot of snow in the last 24 hours, with the latest storm adding 29 inches and 28 inches, respectively. Alta now boasts 85 inches of snow at its base while Snowbird has 78 inches.

Snowbasin and Solitude also received a healthy dose of snow in the double digits. Snowbasin reported receiving 11 inches of snow to bring its base to 60 inches. Solitude gained an even 10 inches of snow in the last 24 hours for a base of 67 inches.

Brian Head, Cherry Peak, Eagle Point, Powder Mountain, and Brighton all reported receiving nine inches of snow in the last 24 hours. The latest snow totals brought Brighton’s base to 62 inches and Brian Head’s base to 48 inches. Powder Mountain, Cherry Peak, and Eagle Point all now have a 40-inch base.

Park City Mountain and Sundance accumulated half a foot of snow with the latest storm, making for just over a foot of snow each in the last two days. Park City Mountain now reports 55 inches of snow at its base while Sundance Mountain Resort has a base of 34 inches.

Woodward Park City reported an additional five inches of snow and Deer Valley Resort and Nordic Valley each reported four inches of snow within the last day. Beaver Mountain reportedly got two inches of snow in the last 24 hours, bringing its two-day total to about a foot of fresh powder. The recent snow brings base totals across the four resorts ranging from 24 inches at Nordic Valley to 47 inches at Deer Valley.

Happy skiing and snowboarding, Utah!