SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, get ready as Post Malone heads to Utah this fall.

The hip-hop artist will be headlining Vivint Arena on Nov. 1. Tickets for the concert go on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers can access the presale starting Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist will be bringing his “Twelve Carat Tour” to 33 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning this September.

Malone will be joined by special guest Roddy Ricch on select tour stops. Malone recently debuted his fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache” collaborating with producers and co-writers such as Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt, Omer Fedi and more.

Fans will be treated to Malone’s full discography along with new singles from his recently released album featuring collabs with Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and The Kid LAROI.

To check out the full tour schedule or to purchase tickets, click here.