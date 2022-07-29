ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s first location is in Lehi.

Free sandwiches and t-shirts will be offered to the first 50 people in line when the shop opens at 10 a.m. The founder will also be onsite to meet hungry diners.

The St. George shop will be owned by Fred Smith, CEO of Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash. Originally founded in San Francisco back in 2007, Ike’s has expanded across multiple west coast states including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Colorado.



“When Freddy first mentioned to me that he wanted to put an Ike’s in St. George, my heart took off. I love, love, love visiting St. George as well as nearby Duck Creek & Zion,” says Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I am glad that I’m able to share my sandwiches with the area and doubly glad that I have more excuses to get out to St. George more often.”

The popular sandwich chain offers a variety of signature sandwiches for meat-lovers while also offering vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free options.

The shop’s signature creations feature fried chicken, cheesesteak, pastrami, halal chicken, roast beef and more. Plant-based options abound with a veggie meatball sub, vegan fried chicken, vegan turkey, vegan steak and more.

The St. George location will feature two exclusive sandwiches created by the founder — the “John Cat” sandwich with turkey, beef salami and Ike’s Fabulous peso and provolone and the “Red Cliffs,” a vegetarian version of the “John Cat” with vegan turkey, Ike’s Fabulous peso and provolone.

All sandwiches are served on the shop’s “Dutch Crunch bread” paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted into the bread.