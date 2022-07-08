SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July.

Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week.

The Sandy location will mark Via 313’s third Utah location, with two others in Lehi and Orem. Guests can enjoy a massive dining space boasting 5,343 square feet serving the shop’s renowned-Detroit style slices.

Diners can enjoy a variety of pies including Detroit-style or bar-style and appetizers such as roasted artichokes, meatballs, a variety of salads, desserts, and more. Vegan and vegetarian-friendly options are also available including a plant-based pepperoni option and dairy-free pizza crusts.

(Courtesy Via 313)

Founded by two brothers from the blue-collar streets of Detroit, Via 313’s famous “square” pizzas uses handmade dough baked fresh daily. The square pizzas are actually rectangular in shape and baked in metal trays, “just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three.”

The shop was named one of the “Top 10 Pizzas in America” by Food Network, “One of the Very Best Pizzas” by Food and Wine Magazine, and “Independent Pizzeria of the Year” by Pizza Today.

“We’re thrilled to open another Via 313 in the great state of Utah,” said Via 313 Co-Founder and Co-Owner Brandon Hunt. “We’ve received an incredible, positive response from our other locations in the Beehive State, so we’re confident Sandy’s new Via 313 will be a hit amongst locals and visitors alike. We’re excited to open in the middle of summer for families and friends to come in and enjoy our genuine Detroit-style pizza after a long day at the pool!”

The new Sandy location is also hiring up to 100 employees to run the new shop.

To check out Via 313’s menu or to find a location near you, click here.