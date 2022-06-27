SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert fans, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah.

Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah.

The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. in St. George. The first location has been serving fans for over a year in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

Best known for its unique cereal-inspired frosty confections, Spilled Milk aims to pair the sweet nostalgia of beloved cereal flavors with a frosty twist.

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)

(Courtesy of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar)



“Our goal was to create a yummy dessert that was also fun to eat as customers reminisced about some of their favorite cereals,” the shop says. “We have been thrilled to see repeat customers travel from long distances and bring friends to experience a favorite twist on delicious childhood memories.”

Cereal flavors are incorporated into creative frozen concoctions such as ice cream cones, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, rice crispy treats. Whether it’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms or more, cereal-lovers are in for an absolute treat.

“After retiring from the NFL and moving to Utah—I was coaching for the University of Utah until 2018, my wife and I decided we wanted to start a family business,” said Marvin Philip, co-owner of Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar. “The whole idea behind Spilled Milk is about the experience; it creates lasting memories. Many of our memories with our [five] kids are around the nostalgia of ice cream.”

The company says several other new locations are planned for 2022 and 2023, including Daybreak, Lehi, and the Draper/Sandy area.