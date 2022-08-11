SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck.

Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can meet the truck to collect the store’s famous cheese curds and frozen custard. Games to win prizes and merchandise will also be available.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1984, the beloved eatery has since expanded to 24 states, serving its famous ButterBurger along with fried seafood, fried chicken hearty soups and more.

(Courtesy of Culver’s)

“It’s always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a genuine commitment to caring for people, and this food truck allows us to take that mission on the road,” says Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver. “We can’t wait to bring the food truck to Salt Lake and meet so many of our fantastic guests from all over the area.”

The company is also partnering with the Huntsman Cancer Institute with a $10,000 donation. Officials with the institute will be present to “educate guests on the organization’s crucial work and how they can help make a difference.”

Culver’s first food truck will be embarking on a multi-city tour stop in 16 states across 14 cities in the U.S. Full tour stops will be announced at a later date.