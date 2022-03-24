BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns, get ready to enjoy a brand new entertainment center in Bluffdale!

FatCats has broken ground on a new entertainment complex on Thursday.

The new space will boasts 61,00 square feet and will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment options.

The new center will be located at 13859 S. Redwood Rd. The new center is slated to open in early 2023.

Future visitors can enjoy:

Eight luxury movie theaters with reclining seats and in-theater dining. The theaters will feature Dolby Atmos sound, extra-wide aisles and privacy walls for viewers.

20-lane bowling center with special lighting, large projector screens, and gaming experiences.

9-hole, glow-in-the-dark space-themed miniature golf course

Massive 4,800 square foot arcade

Walk-in prize redemption store

FatCats restaurant grill featuring dishes such as burgers, pizzas, funnel cake fries and desserts.

Theater buy-outs and special party rooms for corporate events are available to use

The Utah-based company was founded in Salt Lake City in 2001 and has since opened multiple locations throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Colorado.