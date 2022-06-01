MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Eyewear fans, get ready as a popular brand sets up shop in Utah this June.

Popular online retailer Warby Parker, will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest shop at Fashion Place Mall on June 4.

This new shop will mark the company’s second brick-and-mortar location in Utah.

“We’re excited to connect with even more of our customers in the community,” officials say. “As a one-stop-shop, our Fashion Place location will make it easier for our Utah customers to access all of their vision care needs.”

Founded in 2010, Warby Parker became popular for offering trendy, durable eyewear for low prices while offering their famous home try-on kits at no cost.

The brand new store will offer customers eye exams, the brand’s collection of prescription glasses and sunglasses, along with Warby Parker’s own brand of contacts along with third-party brands. Visitors can also enjoy custom artwork adorning the shop’s walls by artist Leo Espinosa.

(Courtesy of Warby Parker)

(Courtesy of Warby Parker)

The company aims to provide eyewear access to those who need it most with its “Buy a Pair, Give A Pair” program.

“We work with a handful of partners worldwide to ensure that for every pair of Warby Parker glasses purchased, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need,” says the company.

The program has distributed over 10 million pairs of glasses since its debut.

“2.5 billion people around the world need glasses but don’t have access to them,” officials say. “Of these, 624 million cannot effectively learn or work due to the severity of their visual impairment. Alleviating the problem of impaired vision is at the heart of what we do, and with your help, our impact continues to expand.”