OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One of Utah’s favorite southern comfort brunch spots is coming to Ogden for a limited time only. Pig & A Jelly Jar is set to open a pop-up brunch location inside WB’s Eatery located at 455 25th Street from May 28 through July 24 every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The pop-up menu will feature Pig classics like the Kitchen Sink scramble made up of house recipe crumbled sausage, bacon, diced tomato, red peppers, onion, kale, and shredded provolone cheese, as well as the restaurant’s famous Bacon Egg & Cheese sandwich alongside new additions such as the Chimichurri Steak & Egg, a family recipe of grilled marinated flank, tomato vinaigrette, potatoes, greens, and eggs over medium, as well as cinnamon vanilla cream egg-battered baguette French Toast topped with dulce de leche and berries.

Along with a food menu, the pop-up will incorporate a separate menu comprised of fruity cocktails including brand new debuts like the Lavender Haze Martini, Skywalker Margarita, and Nine Rails Bloody Mary. Sparkling, red, and white wines as well as beer options along with coffee, lattes and tea concoctions will be available for purchase.

As noted on the Pig’s website, the company’s mission is about something bigger than dining; it’s about the community.

“Food connects us. And we use our business as a way to reach out, build connections, and create a better world… In keeping with our commitment to community, we serve made-from-scratch dishes that not only fulfill our guests’ appetites, but leave them venturing into their day with a smile. Our services are designed to make people’s lives more delicious.”

Check out the full pop-up menu below, as well as some fan-favorite Pig dishes and beverages.