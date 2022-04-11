SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Get ready music fans as indie pop-rock group LANY heads to Utah this fall.

The duo will be headlining USANA Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

LANY will be kicking off their “Summer Forever” tour with a 34-city stop across the nation starting on Aug. 3 from Columbia, Md.

The group will be joined by special guests Surfaces.

(Courtesy of LANY)

Fans will get to enjoy favorite tracks spanning LANY’s discography since their debut in 2017 along with new hits from the band’s release of their fourth studio album “gg bb xx.”

Selling out both The Forum in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York City during their 2021 tour, LANY has brought their unique pop-rock sound to cities across the globe, racking up over 3.5 billion streams and 750 million video views since their debut.

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.