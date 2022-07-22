UTAH (ABC4) – Looking to celebrate Pioneer Day this weekend? Well, you’re in luck because there is certainly no shortage of fun-filled events to mark the occasion.

Here are just some of the many celebrations you have to choose from:

When: July 23, 2022 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Saturday)

Where: Willow Park (450 West 700 South, Logan, UT 84321)

-This event has activities for all ages and kicks off with a 1 and 3-mile fun, non-competitive fun run, followed by an open grass volleyball tournament.

-The 17th Annual Logan Lions Club Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m.

When: Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Orchard at University Place, Orem, UT 84097

-In the mood for music? Well, you’re in luck because the celebration will have a magical performance by Orem’s Mayor Dave Young plus Madilyn Page & The Current Band

-The event will feature yard games, treats, contests and more. End the night off with a bang as a spectacular fireworks show launches at 9:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 23, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Sand Hollow Resort 5662 West Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane, UT

Fireworks and live music under the stars for “Southern Utah’s biggest party,” what could be better than that?

-Doors open at 5 p.m.

-Food trucks 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

-Local bands 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

-Beach Boys Tribute 8:30 p.m.

-10 p.m. – Fireworks

-Tickets start at $15

When: Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Kiwanis Park (1019 N 1100 E, Provo, UT 84604)

This extravaganza of Utah culture will have music, western games, pioneer games, food truck and even a pie-baking competition. If you are bringing along children, there will also be a petting zoo, a children’s entrepreneur market and much more.

When: Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. ‑ 5 p.m.

Where: American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89, Wellsville, UT 84339

Bring your appetite to this festival which features delicious barbecue in what organizers say is the first ever BBQ smokeout competition in Northern Utah. Admission is $9.

When: Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Where: Heber Valley Railroad, 450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT 84032

Hosted by the Heber Valley Railroad, this music and food-packed event will kick off at 7 p.m. at the depot with music provided by the Utah Old Time Fiddlers. The “Salt Water Bunch Gunfight Show” will commence at 8:15 p.m. The two-hour round trip aboard the train departs at 8:30 p.m. taking you all the way from Decker Bay to Deer Creek.

Fireworks are estimated to go off around 9:55 p.m.

Tickets are required for the event.