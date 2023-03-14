SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — March 14, colloquially known as “Pi Day,” is celebrated in many ways, including deals on pie-related items. Read below for some deals for Pi Day in Utah.

Pies

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe — On March 14, you can enjoy $15 Raspberry Cream Cheese pies all day. Pre-ordering opened on March 9th. No coupon is needed. You may need to call in order to verify that your location is participating.

McDonald’s — On March 14, you can get a free pie (normally $1) when you make a purchase of $1 or more at McDonald’s through the McDonald’s Rewards app. Select locations only.

Pizza Pies

7-Eleven — On March 14, get a large pizza for just $3.14 if you download the 7NOW Delivery app, or if you join their rewards program.

“Pi Day is a beloved tradition at 7‑Eleven because pizza brings people together – and we love giving our customers the chance to enjoy delicious varieties of pizza at a great value,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. “No matter how you slice it, $3.14 for a pizza pie always adds up.”

Blaze Pizza — Download the Blaze App and you can get a pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 through the app on March 14. Offer may vary by location.

The website states that while their standard online ordering will be available on March 14, to receive the Pi Day offer you must order your meal with them in the restaurant. You can only receive one 11-inch pizza per person.

Papa Murphy’s — On March 14, get 31.4% off your order of $20 or more with code PIDAY online.

Papa Johns — On March 14, buy one large pizza and get a second large pizza for $3.14, using the promo code PIDAY.

Extra Deals

Cafe Rio — Customers with the Cafe Rio app can get triple points on a purchase with any dessert order on March 14.