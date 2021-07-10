Peek inside 7 of the oldest homes in Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden is no doubt one of the most historic places to come across when in Utah.

The growing city was once a lawless frontier town teeming with larger-than-life legends, colorful characters and the most unique homes the Wasatch valley has seen throughout the millennia.

As the bustling metropolitan continues to expand, community leaders are stepping up to the plate to bring awareness to the golden history the city was originally built upon.

Kicking off on Sept. 18, event organizers hope to educate the community on the value and preservation of historic turn of the century Ogden homes.

“Since 1978, the Weber County Heritage Foundation’s annual Historic Home Tour has been re-igniting a passion for historic architecture, along with a renewed interest and appreciation for the history that shaped, influenced and built the communities of Weber County,” they inform.

According to the current president of WCHF, Kate Stewart, this year, their organization will be hosting the Annual House Tours in the city of Central Ogden.

Seven homes were selected to be toured.

“This year, we have chosen to highlight seven turn of the century residences in Central Ogden. The goal of the fundraiser is to reignite a passion for historic architecture, and renew interest for the history that shaped, influenced and built the communities of Weber County. The houses on this year’s tour range in age from 1890 through 1910, a very prolific time in Ogden’s history. Many of the houses belonged to wealthy and well-known citizens of Ogden,” she adds.

Those interested in taking a peek inside seven of the most historic homes in Ogden are asked to sign up and purchase tickets at webercountyheritagefoundation.com.

Stewart states all proceeds benefit preservation projects in Weber County.

​