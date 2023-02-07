PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns have always known our great state is home to “the greatest snow on earth.” It’s even on our license plates. It’s something that Utah has become famous for during the winter season and now, Park City has been recognized as a “Best of the Best” destination for skiers and winter resort lovers by Tripadvisor.

The Utah city ranked seventh in the world, placing it among world cities in British Columbia, Switzerland, France, and Italy. Park City also ranked third in North America.

Tripadvisor recognized Park City for its proximity to Salt Lake City, making it an ideal travel destination as it’s only 35 minutes away from the airport. The travel agency also highlighted Park City’s resort-like feel, even away from the slopes.

“Park City’s rugged beauty is complemented by over 100 restaurants and bars, open-air concerts, numerous spas and health clubs, plays, independent film screenings, a series of world-class events and festivals, and as many kinds of lodging as there are people,” wrote Tripadvisor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Park City is home to two famous Utah ski resorts: Park City Mountain and Deer Valley. As an added bonus, Brighton and Solitude resorts aren’t far from Park City, giving skiers the luxury of choice when they visit Utah’s mountains.

The resorts have been known to attract skiers from around the world, including celebrities and their families such as Terry Crews.

So far in the 2022/23 Ski Season, Utah has been blessed with an excess amount of snow. Since the first snowfall, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain have received over 320 inches of snow. Solitude has even more to celebrate with over 420 inches in the year to date while Brighton takes the crown among the four with over 460 inches.

There will also be plenty to do off the slopes. Whether it’s the annual Sundance Film Festival in January or the Canyon Village Winter Nights held all season long, visitors will find it hard to be bored during their winter get-away.