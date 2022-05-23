PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather warms in Utah, Park City Mountain is joining in on the fun, officially opening for summer activities this weekend.

Park City Adventure Park will begin welcoming guests this Friday, May 27, with additional activities opening on June 17 at both Mountain Village and Canyons Village.

Visitors can bring friends and family to enjoy warm-weather activities such as the Alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini-golfing, gem panning and more. Those headed for higher altitudes can enjoy scenic lift rides, hiking and mountain biking.

Visitors can also enjoy events around Park City including:

With a host of resort-based dining and drinking options, visitors can bask in the fresh mountain air while making memories with loved ones all summer long.