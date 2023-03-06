PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A record-breaking winter season means skiers get to enjoy the slopes longer than usual. Park City Mountain announced it will extend its winter season through to April 23, making for the longest season in 30 years.

The resort originally planned to close up its season on April 9. The extended closing date, weather and conditions permitting, will give skiers and snowboarders two extra weeks to enjoy the Mountain.

A majority of the resort’s chairlifts and trails will be operating out of both base areas through to Sunday, April 16. Slope access out of the Mountain Village base area only will go through to Sunday, April 23. After April 2, Park City Mountain said parking will be free in the Mian, Silver King, and First Time lots in the Mountain Village base area, as well as the Cabriolet lot in the Canyons Village base area.

Once parking is free in the Mountain Village area, parking reservations will not be required.

The extra two weeks to the season are added to the Epic Pass for the season and for all guests to enjoy.

Park City Mountain received another 12 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours, thanks to another overnight snowstorm from Sunday into Monday. To date, Park City Mountain has measured a total of 455 inches this season, thanks to the above-average amount of snow that has blanketed Utah.

“My first season back working with the team at Park City Mountain has truly been an experience of a lifetime,” said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain Deirdra Walsh. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 400 inches of snowfall by March 1 – I have been mindful to appreciate every day.”

Walsh said she and her team are thrilled to offer two additional weeks to the winter season and are grateful for the hard work and dedication of resort teams in handling the record-breaking conditions.

According to Park City Mountain, the 455 inches is the most the resort has had at this point of the season in 49 years of records. The heavy snowfall also accounts for 130% of the average total snowfall for the full season.

Epic Passes for the 2023/24 season will also be available beginning Tuesday, March 7. More information can be found on the Epic Pass website.